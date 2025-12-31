Small Potatoes
Why are so many professors conservative?
Two theories
Jan 5
•
Paul Bloom
140
61
39
December 2025
2025: A Reckoning
Podcast with Robert Wright (and this one has no paywall)
Dec 31, 2025
•
Paul Bloom
9
4
2
Is it irresponsible for academics to refuse to use AI?
Maybe not yet—but we’re getting there
Dec 18, 2025
•
Paul Bloom
78
48
17
Musk, Trump, Fuentes
Podcast with Robert Wright
Dec 17, 2025
•
Paul Bloom
7
1
Viewpoint diversity and its limits
Affirmative action for iconoclasts?
Dec 8, 2025
•
Paul Bloom
67
22
15
Your followers might hate you
[This is a reposting of something I wrote just when I started Small Potatoes. I’ve substantially edited and revised it, but kept some of the old-timey…
Dec 1, 2025
•
Paul Bloom
80
9
12
November 2025
Wokeness and effective altruism
Birds of a feather
Nov 24, 2025
•
Paul Bloom
190
35
35
Larry Summers; Olivia Nuzzi; Pluribus
Podcast with Robert Wright
Nov 21, 2025
•
Paul Bloom
8
1
Viewpoint diversity and its limits
Affirmative action for iconoclasts?
Nov 17, 2025
•
Paul Bloom
59
6
6
Would you still love me if I was a worm?
An investigation
Nov 10, 2025
•
Paul Bloom
77
17
14
Gatekeepers, antisemitism, and the greatest World Series ever
Podcast with Robert Wright
Nov 5, 2025
•
Paul Bloom
11
4
1
Five recommendations
1.
Nov 3, 2025
•
Paul Bloom
83
12
3
