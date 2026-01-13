Rosebud
Podcast with Robert Wright
Robert Wright and I meet every two weeks or so to discuss the issues of the day. This is a joint production of Small Potatoes and Bob’s Non-Zero Podcast. Here’s the most recent meeting.
0:00 Teaser
1:06 Different readings of the Renee Good videos
15:04 JD Vance vs Stephen Miller: compare and contrast
18:55 Trump vs Hitler: compare and contrast
23:55 ICE agents and stormtroopers: compare and contrast
35:34 Has Elon totally lost it?
43:22 Paul: Politicians are people too!
47:40 Heading to Overtime
Paid subscribers get the overtime segment, which includes:
Bob on (sleeping) drugs.
Has AI put professors on the chopping block?
Is the AI wave crashing?
Bob Weir (barely) remembered.
The real meaning of Citizen Kane’s “Rosebud” (NSFW).
How skeptical is too skeptical?
They also get an astonishing 50% discount on Bob’s podcast/newsletter.
Small Potatoes is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.