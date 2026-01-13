Robert Wright and I meet every two weeks or so to discuss the issues of the day. This is a joint production of Small Potatoes and Bob’s Non-Zero Podcast. Here’s the most recent meeting.

0:00 Teaser

1:06 Different readings of the Renee Good videos

15:04 JD Vance vs Stephen Miller: compare and contrast

18:55 Trump vs Hitler: compare and contrast

23:55 ICE agents and stormtroopers: compare and contrast

35:34 Has Elon totally lost it?

43:22 Paul: Politicians are people too!

47:40 Heading to Overtime

Bob on (sleeping) drugs.

Has AI put professors on the chopping block?

Is the AI wave crashing?

Bob Weir (barely) remembered.

The real meaning of Citizen Kane’s “Rosebud” (NSFW).

How skeptical is too skeptical?

