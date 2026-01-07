Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Howe's avatar
John Howe
12h

Perhaps some guidance about how you (the professor) prefer to be addressed, e.g., by first name, Professor, or Dr. I always preferred (retired now) "Professor" because it best captures the relationship I have with the students. "Dr." strikes me as a bit arrogant and reflects a past acomplishment (earning my PhD). And the use of first name ignores the power dynamic of the relationship (as you note).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Emmy Elle's avatar
Emmy Elle
7hEdited

Regarding #8 "A well-timed “Great question. I don’t know — but I’ll find out for next class” is charming and makes everyone feel good. This is so powerful that some profs are rumored to do this even when they DO know." It's also helpful, and fun, to try to distinguish between "Great question-I don't know, but I think that is known" and "Great question-and that is not really known". Either one gives you an opening to a great discussion. In the first case, I might say "I can find out and get back to you" or, even better, "let's look into that-anyone else interested is welcome to join-and we can talk about it when we meet next". In the second case, it's an opportunity to talk about what is known and what the boundaries of that knowledge are. First, you get to sound like a smarty pants professor, and then you get to get them excited (and mildly freaked out) about "the boundaries of knowledge". And most importantly, you avoid bullshitting, and they will be less inclined to harp on "she could not answer my questions".

Depending on the class size and the level (intro/advanced/graduate course), I would also make about half of the sessions "verbal participation required", and made it clear that early on, just saying "yes" or "I'm not sure" or "I don't understand figure 2" is fine, but there is an expectation that verbal contributions will become more substantive with time. The other half of the sessions would be more like a lecture, but open to interactions and questions. Over time, they become so comfy with making verbal contributions in the required sessions that it would spill over into the "lecture" sessions.

Finally, this one may be very controversial: NO text on slides. Pictures, tables, illustration only. Then thy have to pay attention and engage with the material. Also, make it a goal to have as few slides as possible. My record is 12 for a 75 minute developmental biology course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 paulbloom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture