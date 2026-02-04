Moltbook, mansplaining, and how we ended up in the Epstein files
Podcast with Robert Wright
Robert Wright and I meet every two weeks or so to discuss the issues of the day. This is a joint production of Small Potatoes and Bob’s Non-Zero Podcast. Here’s the most recent meeting.
0:00 Teaser
1:09 How Bob’s and Paul’s names wound up in the Epstein Files
7:13 Epstein’s double option play
13:12 Power brokers after Epstein
17:49 Understanding Moltbook
25:26 Bob on the “big question” Moltbook raises
35:00 Paul: Some thoughts on Bob’s discussion with certain AI critics
38:12 Heading into Overtime: Friends in the Epstein Files, the strangest thing Bob’s ever done for money, and more.
Paid subscribers get the overtime segment, which includes:
Adventures in outrageous speaking fees.
Reactions to NonZero’s “AI Con” episode.
Bob’s Rosebud.
Are we on the brink of an AI-abetted catastrophe?
Was the current you inevitable (more or less)?
On mansplaining.
They also get an astonishing 50% discount on Bob’s podcast/newsletter.
