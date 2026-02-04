Robert Wright and I meet every two weeks or so to discuss the issues of the day. This is a joint production of Small Potatoes and Bob’s Non-Zero Podcast. Here’s the most recent meeting.

0:00 Teaser

1:09 How Bob’s and Paul’s names wound up in the Epstein Files

7:13 Epstein’s double option play

13:12 Power brokers after Epstein

17:49 Understanding Moltbook

25:26 Bob on the “big question” Moltbook raises

35:00 Paul: Some thoughts on Bob’s discussion with certain AI critics

38:12 Heading into Overtime: Friends in the Epstein Files, the strangest thing Bob’s ever done for money, and more.

