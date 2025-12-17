Musk, Trump, Fuentes
Podcast with Robert Wright
Robert Wright and I meet every two weeks or so to discuss the issues of the day. This is a joint production of Small Potatoes and Bob’s Non-Zero Podcast. Here’s the most recent meeting.
0:00 Elon’s reckless response to the Brown shooting
11:19 Susie Wiles gone wild
14:31 The weirdest thing about Trump’s weird Rob Reiner post
25:09 The Piers Morgan/Nick Fuentes encounter
37:58 Judging Oliver Sacks
43:26 Heading to Overtime
Paid subscribers get the overtime segment, which includes:
When Bob edited Oliver Sacks.
The Jared Diamond and Napoleon Chagnon fact-checking affairs.
Is Pluribus an allegory for AI?
Other things to watch (and to skip).
Rob Reiner’s greatness.
Writing with—and for?—AI.
They also get an astonishing 50% discount on Bob’s podcast/newsletter.
