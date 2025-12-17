Robert Wright and I meet every two weeks or so to discuss the issues of the day. This is a joint production of Small Potatoes and Bob’s Non-Zero Podcast. Here’s the most recent meeting.

0:00 Elon’s reckless response to the Brown shooting

11:19 Susie Wiles gone wild

14:31 The weirdest thing about Trump’s weird Rob Reiner post

25:09 The Piers Morgan/Nick Fuentes encounter

37:58 Judging Oliver Sacks

43:26 Heading to Overtime

Paid subscribers get the overtime segment, which includes:



When Bob edited Oliver Sacks.

The Jared Diamond and Napoleon Chagnon fact-checking affairs.

Is Pluribus an allegory for AI?

Other things to watch (and to skip).

Rob Reiner’s greatness.

Writing with—and for?—AI.

They also get an astonishing 50% discount on Bob’s podcast/newsletter.