The AI Apocalypse Cometh?
Podcast with Robert Wright
Robert Wright and I meet every two weeks or so to discuss the issues of the day. This is a joint production of Small Potatoes and Bob’s Non-Zero Podcast. Here’s the most recent meeting.
0:00 Teaser
0:59 A paywall bait masterclass
8:11 Is Paul feeling the AI acceleration?
16:00 The Freddie deBoer AI challenge
26:23 What would a true AI revolution look like?
31:51 Bob: We’re failing the AI test
39:59 Has AI really made much of a difference?
50:59 Heading to Overtime
Paid subscribers get the overtime segment, which includes:
Bob’s appearance(s) in the Epstein files.
Paul’s bittersweet (but mostly sweet) news.
Is Elon betting on the wrongbots?
Hamnet and Kim’s Convenience.
Will Carney walk his talk?
They also get an astonishing 50% discount on Bob’s podcast/newsletter.
