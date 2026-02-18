Robert Wright and I meet every two weeks or so to discuss the issues of the day. This is a joint production of Small Potatoes and Bob’s Non-Zero Podcast. Here’s the most recent meeting.

0:00 Teaser

0:59 A paywall bait masterclass

8:11 Is Paul feeling the AI acceleration?

16:00 The Freddie deBoer AI challenge

26:23 What would a true AI revolution look like?

31:51 Bob: We’re failing the AI test

39:59 Has AI really made much of a difference?

50:59 Heading to Overtime

Bob’s appearance(s) in the Epstein files.

Paul’s bittersweet (but mostly sweet) news.

Is Elon betting on the wrongbots?

Hamnet and Kim’s Convenience.

Will Carney walk his talk?

