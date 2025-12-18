Small Potatoes

Marc Halusic
Dec 19

The important distinction here to my mind is whether you are engaging with the AI in a task that you can think of as weightlifting or forklifting (I heard this distinction elsewhere). The basic idea is whether your main goal is to get the job done by any means necessary, or if you're engaging in some sort of deliberate practice to increase your skills or knowledge. So your argument applies mostly to things that are like forklifting...you just have to get the job done. But when dealing with students using AI to sidestep aspects of assignments that were designed to help them develop their mental muscles, then we probably need to approach it a bit differently.

Hilarius Bookbinder
Dec 18

As a philosopher I’m of course interested in finding out what’s true, but I am also interested in developing my own point of view, understanding what I think about certain topics, and engaging in productive conversation with others through the journals. Those things have value too. I’m not going to outsource my own thinking, even if the subcontractor is better at it than I am.

