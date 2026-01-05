Small Potatoes

Shane O'Mara
2d

Students who schlep in for a 9 am lecture also have skin in the game! Commitment to the task, motivation, perhaps the all important desirable difficulties in learning, even a smidge of cognitive dissonance (why did I get up so early? Oh, yeah, I'm here to learn!), meeting their friends and colleagues, a quick q to the prof, signalling of their commitment to a collective endeavour, using a learning structure they are unable to impose on themselves, and so much more.

Attentional engagement in a zoom lecture is pretty poor. And students hate them!

In person set piece lectures working through a deep curriculum are valuable in their own right. And they're not easily transferable once you get get to honours level courses, as they are very often designed to meet curriculum and accreditation requirements that may be professionally or nationally specific.

MOOcs failed because they had no commitment threshold: if you were an affluent retiree you probably stayed the course, but the data showed that past the first lecture most people dropped out. I always felt MOOCs conflated and confused stage performing (lectures) with a rehearsed television series (they're just not the same thing).

ErnieG
1d

As a wise man told me “Everything is possible when you don’t know what you are talking about”

