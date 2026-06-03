Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes

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BBZ's avatar
BBZ
5dEdited

"Zaki wrote...he noticed his own perspective shift"

In the days after my first arrived, the protective instinct felt like a full brain rewiring. My wife's mom gave us a break for a day, and this thought kept sneaking in like a hiss "she's taking the baby...she's taaakking the baby...", it felt like going insane. Maybe some of it was sleep deprivation, but be careful around new parents.

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Celebrating Masculinity's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity
5d

One of the most interesting insights here is that parenthood doesn't simply make us more empathic, it changes the scope of our empathy. The challenge is whether our concern remains confined to "my child" or expands into a deeper commitment to the wellbeing of all children and future generations. The best parents often seem to make that transition. Raising children teaches patience, sacrifice, responsibility, and service, but it can also inspire broader civic engagement, mentoring, volunteering, and community leadership. Perhaps the ultimate test of parenthood is not only how well we care for our own children, but whether that love enlarges our sense of responsibility for other families, other children, and the society they will inherit...

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