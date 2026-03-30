Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roy Schulman's avatar
Roy Schulman
18h

Damn the second point is so TRUE. I remember my wife hated getting up to the baby at night, and I loved it. It just felt so natural, as if getting up at night for the baby made me the ultimate father. As I don't feel so "ultimate" at the usual day to day, feeling so on a daily (well, nightly) basis is pretty good.

Reply
Share
Malcolm Storey's avatar
Malcolm Storey
1d

I wonder how much your insomnia was caused by your belief that you have insomnia.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 paulbloom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture