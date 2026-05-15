Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes

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Ryan Bruno's avatar
Ryan Bruno
4h

That’s amazing

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Unobserved Observer's avatar
Unobserved Observer
14h

I really liked the article. Appreciated the balance and nuance between the two concerns. The Heller quote (and various others from the book) is unfortunately very accurate. Felt meaningful to me that there were others who could appreciate what that's like.

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