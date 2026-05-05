Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes

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Alice Nah's avatar
Alice Nah
9h

I think this is a difficult question because if another person's past determination is dissonant with their current will, they will be mad at you at some point regardless of what decision you make.

Take the tobacco example. If you give them their tobacco because you value the "current will" more heavily, they could be mad at you afterwards, saying that you ruined their plans on refraining from smoking. But if you deny them their tobacco because you value the "past determination" more heavily (and think that they would regret it afterwards if they did end up smoking), although they could be grateful to you afterwards, they would still scream at you at the moment for not giving them their tobacco.

I am aware that other situations could be more complicated, but even with the parachute example, you could never truly know if the other person is genuinely changing their mind, or is simply chickening out at the moment and would regret not parachuting down the plane afterwards. Therefore, there is not much of an "optimal decision" you can make.

I think the best way to handle these situations is to ask the other person beforehand, "What should I do if you change your mind at the moment?" Because you are asking them when they are presumably in a calm and rational state, you are able to get a finalized confirmation on what you should do when they do change their minds later on. This way, it is now the other person who is being held accountable for their own decisions.

I believe this can also apply to your own thoughts and decisions when you are the one enlisting others for paternalism, as you are given an opportunity to ask yourself twice before committing to a plan and holding yourself responsible for your choices.

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Josh Reid Jones's avatar
Josh Reid Jones
9h

This is a great set of questions, questions that are often being discussed in Emergency Departments of hospitals in particular. I think many people would do well to consider them more often and in more depth than they currently do.

Also - the 'tapping' equivalent for boxing is taking a knee, you can drop to a knee at any point and the referee will pause the fight for an 8 count.

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