Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Nussbaum's avatar
Dave Nussbaum
17h

On the book side, one complication to add to the mix: selling more books isn't always the main goal. Often it's getting the ideas out, with selling books being more than a side-benefit, but not the sole focus. Certainly, for a lot of people, selling more books has pretty marginal benefits given that they're unlikely to clear their advance.

Another angle: once you're on a podcast, is it better to give away as much of the book as you can, even if it makes people a little less likely to buy the book, or is it better to play a little coy and give people an intriguing sense of it but making clear that there's still a lot of juice left to squeeze.

Which I guess comes back to your point -- there are some books that are really good and hearing them discussed on a podcast only scratches the surface of what sitting with the book for several hours will provide. Others, less so...

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Frankel's avatar
Mark Frankel
16h

Really enjoyed this, but I think there's a Moneyball angle worth considering.

Moneyball was never about making a given player better. It was about portfolio construction under a budget constraint. Beane couldn't outbid the Yankees for stars, so he built a team from systematically undervalued players.

The publishing version isn't "how do I sell this book?" It's "what kind of books, by what kind of authors, with what kind of audiences, systematically outperform their advances?" That's a portfolio question, and it has answers.

The opportunity isn't for the big publishers. They're the Yankees. They can buy proven authors and absorb the failures. The opportunity is for small presses, self-publishers, and Substack writers building toward a book. The people with a budget constraint. For them, finding undervalued opportunities is the whole game.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Paul Bloom and others
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 paulbloom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture