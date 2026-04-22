Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes

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Hilarius Bookbinder's avatar
Hilarius Bookbinder
3d

I'm in favor of being rich and anonymous. I take your points about the perks of fame, but I'm routinely mistaken for Brad Pitt already. Now to achieve the rich part...

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Rob Henderson's avatar
Rob Henderson
2d

Two actresses who star in "Yellowjackets" discussed their experiences playing an unattractive (well, unattractive for Hollywood) character on the show:

RICCI: I found that the second I put the wig and glasses on, people actually treated me differently. Did you find that?

HANRATTY: Oh, definitely.

RICCI: I was dismissed, teased more. It was really fascinating.

HANRATTY: I don’t think we’ve talked about this, but I was seeing a therapist while I was in Canada, and that was something that we discussed. I was definitely treated differently when I was in hair and makeup and wardrobe.

RICCI: It was fascinating. I wanted to take it all off and be like, “No, you will not talk to me like that anymore.”

https://www.interviewmagazine.com/culture/samantha-hanratty-and-christina-ricci-on-surviving-in-the-wilderness

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