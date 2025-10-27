Small Potatoes

Kenny Easwaran
Oct 27

I like Galef’s work, but I think she focuses too much on individual level solutions. It would be nice if each individual were optimally truth-seeking on their own. But if most people have one or another mindset that isn’t optimal for truth-seeking, it seems to me to be better to design social systems to enable these individual mindsets to work well collectively. I think this is what Adam Smith says about capitalism, and Philip Kitcher and Michael Strevens say about science, and Elinor Ostrom about traditional management of collective pool resources.

Todd Hargrove's avatar
Todd Hargrove
Oct 27

Thanks, Paul. This is the best take I’ve seen on this topic. One idea I would add: both the stereotypically male and female styles have characteristic strengths and weaknesses, not only in truth-seeking, but in other areas like parenting or cooperation. Under this view, there are healthy or virtuous ways to be characteristically male (e.g. brave, independent, principled), as well as unhealthy or "toxic" ways to be male (vengeful, domineering, aggressive). The same holds for femininity. In fact, one of the simplest ways to understand wokeness is that it provides benefit where it promotes stereotypically feminine virtues like empathy and caring, but causes problems when it enables unhealthy manifestations of these qualities, such as gossip, social exclusion, selective empathy, or mama bear aggression. This is also the simplest lens to understand the MAGA movement – it's a very unhealthy version of masculine behavior, lacking the male virtues.

