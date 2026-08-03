Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes

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Dan's avatar
Dan
2d

From Game of Thrones: "Love is the bane of honor, the death of duty. What is honor compared to a woman's love? What is duty against the feel of a newborn son in your arms ... or the memory of a brother's smile? Wind and words. Wind and words. We are only human, and the gods have fashioned us for love. That is our great glory, and our great tragedy.

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Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
2d

I'm still a fan of the Against Empathy thesis - we should seek to have compassion for all, not just concern for those we identify with (our family, our community, our species, etc.). Knowing that we don't want to suffer can be enough to care - sharing specific genes / history isn't necessary.

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