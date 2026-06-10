Robert Wright and I meet every once in a while to discuss the issues of the day. This is a joint production of Small Potatoes and Bob’s Non-Zero Podcast. Here’s the most recent meeting, where we discuss Bob’s new book on AI—The God Test.

0:00 Whose baby is cuter?

2:49 Bob's new book on AI, The God Test

9:52 Varieties of AI awe

13:23 Geoffrey Hinton’s vision

17:50 How LLMs do more than predict and parrot

21:20 How powerful will AI get?

25:56 Can AI’s impact be predicted?

30:48 Taking doomerism seriously

37:53 The AI governance dilemma

48:42 Heading to Overtime

Paid subscribers get the overtime segment, which includes:

AI, evolutionary purpose and the noosphere.

Would humans have a place in an AI noosphere?

Could we stop AI?

Levels of evolutionary purpose.

How do you sell a book now?

Do podcasts move books?

Who should read The God Test?

The outrage route to fame.

Will AI kill nonfiction books?



They also get an astonishing 50% discount on Bob’s podcast/newsletter.