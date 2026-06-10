The God Test
Podcast with Robert Wright
Robert Wright and I meet every once in a while to discuss the issues of the day. This is a joint production of Small Potatoes and Bob’s Non-Zero Podcast. Here’s the most recent meeting, where we discuss Bob’s new book on AI—The God Test.
0:00 Whose baby is cuter?
2:49 Bob's new book on AI, The God Test
9:52 Varieties of AI awe
13:23 Geoffrey Hinton’s vision
17:50 How LLMs do more than predict and parrot
21:20 How powerful will AI get?
25:56 Can AI’s impact be predicted?
30:48 Taking doomerism seriously
37:53 The AI governance dilemma
48:42 Heading to Overtime
Paid subscribers get the overtime segment, which includes:
AI, evolutionary purpose and the noosphere.
Would humans have a place in an AI noosphere?
Could we stop AI?
Levels of evolutionary purpose.
How do you sell a book now?
Do podcasts move books?
Who should read The God Test?
The outrage route to fame.
Will AI kill nonfiction books?
They also get an astonishing 50% discount on Bob’s podcast/newsletter.
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