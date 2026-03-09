Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Fruchtman's avatar
Matt Fruchtman
1d

What joyous news! Mazel Tov Paul!

Reply
Share
Jake Tuber's avatar
Jake Tuber
1d

From one potato to another — congrats!

Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 paulbloom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture