Robert Wright and I meet every once in a while to discuss the issues of the day. This is a joint production of Small Potatoes and Bob’s Non-Zero Podcast. Here’s the most recent meeting.

0:00 Teaser

0:49 Paul’s new baby is reportedly cute

6:54 The Tucker-Trump fracture

12:16 Parenting later in life

19:36 Paul's TED talk on AI and loneliness

25:25 When does embryo screening become eugenics?

34:13 Is intelligence a positional good?

43:00 Heading to Overtime

Paid subscribers get the overtime segment, which includes:

Modern fatherhood.

How Bob bonded with Al Gore.

Tony Robbins and Easter Island.

Betting on our AI future

Theories of parenting

Why are siblings so different?

They also get an astonishing 50% discount on Bob’s podcast/newsletter.