Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes

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Kenny Easwaran's avatar
Kenny Easwaran
5d

I take Bernard Williams to make a disjunctive argument - *either* one would get bored, *or* one would change so much over the centuries that one isn’t really the same person any more, so it’s not true immortality. I suspect something like the second is right, but I don’t think that’s such a problem. There are already plenty of ways that I’m not the same person that I was as a ten year old, but that’s fine. None of the persons that have shared this body ever had to go through the pain of dying, or have their plans for the next five years interrupted by death. And it would be great if none of the future continuants do either, even if none of them ever get to see through a 400 year plan to completion either.

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Daniel Greco's avatar
Daniel Greco
5d

Arguments on the other side (eg, Bernard Williams) have always struck me as pure cope. Do whatever you gotta do to reconcile yourself to mortality, I guess.

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