Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes

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Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
2d

This is so great! (So is Victor's)

3&4 are so underappreciated. Especially if there will be Q&A, shorter is always better.

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Olga Tymofiyeva, PhD's avatar
Olga Tymofiyeva, PhD
14hEdited

I started my quest to become a better public speaker about 16 years ago by watching remarkable lecture series by remarkable professors on academicearth. One of them was you, Paul.

In case someone finds this useful, a few more recommendations from my old "Teaching Statement" back from my academic years:

1. Be interested in your student

In the center of my teaching philosophy you will find the student, with his or her unique background, knowledge, misconceptions, values, talents, and ideas. That is why you will often hear me ask students questions during my lectures. Not only does this focus on the student help me to adjust my delivery to the student’s background, it is the most effective way to motivate a person. This principle also gives rise to my criteria for self-evaluation. What will the students remember from my lecture after leaving the classroom? A week from now? Even later in life? These are the questions I always keep in mind. It is not about how knowledgeable, smart, or experienced I come across.

2. Have a clear message

Every lecture I prepare has to have one clear message, for example, “The brain is a network and we can map it in living humans using MRI.” I actually write the message on a separate slide or whiteboard and repeat it throughout the lecture. The message always has to be clear to me first and the whole story I am telling is there to support this message. Following this rule will prevent both the student and the teacher from getting lost in details and losing sight of the big picture.

3. Make it hands-on

While tutoring undergraduate students at the University of Würzburg and graduate students at UCSF, I have many times observed a qualitative shift in understanding and motivation that happens when a student puts a sample into a portable MRI device and observes the resulting signal or operates a clinical MRI scanner for the first time. Hands-on learning is an excellent educational method for a small setting. You will also likely see me carrying a bag full of props to most of my lectures.

4. Make it fascinating

Learning has to be fun. That is why I interact with the students, I surprise them, and I make them think. For example, when discussing the spectrum of different wavelengths used in medical imaging, from the radio waves in MRI to gamma rays in nuclear medicine, I ask the students: “Why aren’t the wavelengths of clinical ultrasound on this spectrum?”—leading them to a “eureka” realization that ultrasound is simply not electromagnetic radiation. I also use my artistic skills to create humorous cartoons and use videos that in a memorable way illustrate the subject matter. You can see an example of my educational artwork on my webpage: http://www.olga-tymofiyeva.com/art.

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