Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes

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I Was Just Thinking's avatar
I Was Just Thinking
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Thanks for the article, Paul. As a daily user of Ai to answer many of the questions I have, my experience suggests that it is amazingly accurate. Granted, as a musician I am looking for mostly technical help with recording engineering, and how to troubleshoot technical issues. What has been interesting is that I have found near perfect accuracy in answering questions I have had about medicine, household repairs, ideas for songs, analysis of song writing techniques, financial questions, demographics, Writing assistance (amazing) and creation of great looking posters and advertising for events in just a minute or so. I have also owned a Tesla Model 3 with full self driving for the last 7 years-my experience--it is considerably safer than human controlled cars. I can confidently say that it has helped me avoid a number of accidents, and makes driving more pleasurable.

What I hear many people my age (I'm 66) saying is that Ai is usually wrong. What's interesting is that when I ask the question, have you ever used Ai, the answer is generally no.

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Terry Vemeylen's avatar
Terry Vemeylen
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Here's the part that actually changed how I trade stocks: the AI doesn't have my nervous system.

When a position drops 8% before lunch, I feel it in my chest. My hands want to sell. That urge has nothing to do with whether the thesis broke — it's just fear looking for an exit. The AI feels none of that. It looks at the same red number and asks the boring, correct question: did anything actually change, or is this just noise? Most days it's noise. Left alone, I'd have sold into it anyway.

That's the real value. Not that it's smarter than me — it's often not. It's that it's not scared at the moment I am. It gives me a second read from outside my own panic, and half the discipline of trading is just having something in the room that isn't flinching.

So when people say "get AI out of X," I mostly hear someone who's never actually stress-tested the alternative. The alternative to the calm tool is the emotional human — and the emotional human is exactly who loses money at 9:30am. Keeping the emotional human and tossing the calm tool because it's imperfect isn't the careful choice. It's the lazy one — you're just defending what you're used to.

The tool's flawed. I check it constantly. But it doesn't flinch, and that alone makes me better than I am alone.

AI's here to stay. The only real question is whether you're disciplined enough to use it well — and the people who can't get past "but it made a mistake" have already answered that about themselves.

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