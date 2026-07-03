Robert Wright and I meet every once in a while to discuss the issues of the day. This is a joint production of Small Potatoes and Bob’s Non-Zero Podcast. Here’s the most recent meeting.

0:00 Preview: Skynet comes for Bob

5:10 Trump’s endearing AI obsession

6:51 Are books dying? Is AI responsible?

18:28 Skynet (aka Amazon) vs Bob’s book

27:45 The problem with blurbs

33:25 Why Gad Saad’s mad

43:36 Heading to Overtime

Paid subscribers get the overtime segment, which includes:

Fuzzy rules and the World Cup.

The time Bob almost got busted.

Should we want to live forever?

Bob: We’re failing the AI test.

Paul’s flattering police stop.

Teaser: Bob and Paul self-psychoanalyze

They also get an astonishing 50% discount on Bob’s podcast/newsletter.