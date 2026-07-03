Are Books Dead?
Podcast with Robert Wright
Robert Wright and I meet every once in a while to discuss the issues of the day. This is a joint production of Small Potatoes and Bob’s Non-Zero Podcast. Here’s the most recent meeting.
0:00 Preview: Skynet comes for Bob
5:10 Trump’s endearing AI obsession
6:51 Are books dying? Is AI responsible?
18:28 Skynet (aka Amazon) vs Bob’s book
27:45 The problem with blurbs
33:25 Why Gad Saad’s mad
43:36 Heading to Overtime
Paid subscribers get the overtime segment, which includes:
Fuzzy rules and the World Cup.
The time Bob almost got busted.
Should we want to live forever?
Bob: We’re failing the AI test.
Paul’s flattering police stop.
Teaser: Bob and Paul self-psychoanalyze
They also get an astonishing 50% discount on Bob’s podcast/newsletter.
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