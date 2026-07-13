In the last little while, I’ve been on two podcasts where I talked with smart people about AI love, and I thought some of you might enjoy listening/watching.

First, Paul Eastwick and Eli Finkel were nice enough to invite me to come on Love Factually, where we were also joined by Benjamin Karney. It’s a relationship/movie podcast, so, as planned, we talked about Her (which I love) and Ex Machina (not such a fan)—but I also managed to move the discussion to Obsession, which I think bears on the moral question of relationships with conscious beings who aren’t able to reject you.

You can listen to us here or here.

Second, I appeared on Sam Harris’ Making Sense, something I always enjoy. You can listen to the first half hour of our conversation here or by clicking on the video below:

We talked about:

the surprising pace of AI progress, AI companions as a remedy for loneliness, the importance of mattering to other people, digitally resurrecting the dead, whether AI can be conscious, the moral failings of artists, what science actually knows about parenting, the ethics of apology, why late converts from Trump provoke outrage, and other topics.

Paid subscribers can watch the rest of the episode (over an hour more).