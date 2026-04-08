Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes

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Misha Valdman's avatar
Misha Valdman
4d

I'm glad to see that you understand the difference between a good paper and a publishable one.

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Roy Schulman's avatar
Roy Schulman
4d

As a social psychologist I've never encountered this phenomenon, but maybe because I only listen to devo psych talks when I find them interesting. Talks in conferences are self selected in that sense I guess.

I do wonder if what you describe makes the science not worth doing. It seems we would still get a lot of data on "at which age children can do what", and it strikes me as a very "basic science" way of doing things. Kind of like people measuring orbits of the planets, long before Kepler. But this information is what allowed Kepler to do his work. Perhaps future devo theorists can do some useful dot-connecting using the data provided with this research.

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